Busy seafront spot in Sussex taken over by ‘50 traveller caravans’

A busy seafront spot in Sussex has been taken over by dozens of caravans belonging to travellers.

The fleet of motorhomes, believed to be almost 50 in number, moved onto Hove Lawns in Hove yesterday evening (August 31) and have been there since. Sussex Police confirmed it was aware of the situation. A spokesman said 'the matter was in the hands of the local authority', adding: "We will offer any assistance we can, but we are not the lead agency for this."

Travellers have pitched up on Hove Lawns. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

