Butlin’s at Bognor Regis set to welcome day visitors

From July 31 families can visit the resort for just the day.

Butlin’s said ‘this non-stop action filled pass can be pre-booked online and is perfect for an affordable, fun day out’.

Guests visiting for the day can book a pass and enjoy the seaside inspired family pool, Splash Waterworld.

Resort director Jeremy Pardey. SR2007162

The pool features rides including flumes, rapids and the world’s first Helter Skelter water slide... but watch out for the tidal wave when the clock strikes the hour.

There’s also a dedicated pool for tots aged up to five years old.

After a swim visitors can head to the Skyline Pavilion to watch memorable live daytime shows.

Whether families have an always-on-the-go tot or a hard-to-please teen, Butlin’s has it covered with performances from Titan and Brainiac, to the mischievous Skyline Gang Goes Pop show.

The pass also includes unlimited rides at the Fairground, meaning thrill seekers can spin and twist all day long on rides that include a carousel, dodgems, waltzer and trampolines, or try their luck on the endless games, including hook-a-duck, which all the family will love.

For younger visitors, the Little Stars Fairground offers everything from mini planes to teacups, or they can run around in either the soft play area or outdoor playground.

Having worked up an appetite, guests can take a break and tuck into some mouth-watering food suited to all taste buds at one of the many restaurants on site, from flame grilled dishes at the new Firehouse Grill to tasty pub fayre at The Beachcomber Inn, to name a few.

For an indulgent treat visit Scoop, Butlin’s on-site ice cream parlour with a menu full of yummy ice cream flavours and milkshakes.

In addition to the huge variety of attractions and entertainment included in the price of the day visit, for just a little extra, visitors can add more excitement to their day out with a range of additional activities including go karting, the climbing wall, adventure golf and laser tag, which is new for 2021.

Jeremy Pardey, resort director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests back for a fun-filled day out at our Bognor Regis resort.

“There’s so much to do and now we’re in the school holidays, we hope our day passes offer an alternative and affordable day out for families looking to get together and have fun.”

How to make the most of a Butlin’s Bognor Regis day visit, according to the resort:

10am – Check-in to Butlin’s and head straight to the Fairground or Little Stars Fairground to test out the rides

11am - Race down the flumes and jump through the waves at Splash Waterworld

1pm - Sit down to a plate of tasty wings, buttermilk burgers or popcorn chicken at the new Firehouse Grill restaurant

2,30pm – Meet and greet with PJ Masks (available Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday, times change)

3pm – Take a seat for Puppet Castle, a traditional string puppet show (available Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, times change)

4pm - Explore the outside playground or soft play area

5pm - Take a seat in the Skyline Pavilion to dance along with the Skyline Gang

6.30pm - Take a break and tuck into some delicious seaside fish and chips

7,30pm - Use up those last ounces of energy playing at one of three play parks on resort