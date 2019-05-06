Campervan on fire at Fontwell petrol station

A campervan is on fire at the Shell petrol station in Fontwell.

Three fire engines are in attendance, along with Sussex Police.

The campervan on fire at Shell petrol station in Fontwell. Picture: Jade Marshall

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews received multiple calls to the fire at 9.30am this morning.

He said: "We received multiple calls this morning saying that a campervan was on fire on the forecourt of the petrol garage in Fontwell.

"Calls were also reporting that the fire had spread to the garage forecourt. Crews who were on the seen confirmed that was the case and that the campervan and forecourt was on fire.

"Three fire engines are currently in attendance. Four breathing apparatus are in use, a compressed air foam system and one jet."

Fire crews at the scene in Fontwell

The spokesman confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.

He said it was not yet known how the fire started.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.