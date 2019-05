Two cars have collided on a roundabout in Littlehampton.

The collision happened on a roundabout in Maltravers Road in Littlehampton at around 8.45am this morning.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.