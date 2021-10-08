Celebrating your lockdown dog’s birthday: How Worthing dog owners showed their love for their lockdown pets
Demand for dogs soared during lockdown, as people found themselves spending more time at home.
Now, a year on, dog owners in Worthing have been celebrating their special friend’s birthday in style.
Nicola Smyth celebrated the first birthday of her ‘lockdown baby’ in the New Forest.
“What an addition to our family he is,” she said.
Read More
Carly Jane Goodlad sent a picture of her dog Mowgli celebrating his birthday in lockdown, complete with party hat and neckerchief.
Jo Winnie bought a puppy from Romania during the second lockdown.
She said: “She is still with me, be turning one in December. I wouldn’t be without her.”
Sop Hie’s cute dog got a big pile of presents for his first birthday.
Pam Newman sadly lost her dog last year but lockdown at least gave her many precious hours with him.
She said: “My dog passed on 27th July 2020. Lockdown meant we were all in the home with him all the time before he died.
“We ended up getting another sweetie pie puppy in October 2020 and he has healed my heart and soul. He is in his forever home.”
Have you been celebrating with your dog? Do let us know, email [email protected]