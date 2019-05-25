Charity relay in Worthing town centre raises funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK

A team of hearing specialists played their part in a charity relay to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Staff from Hidden Hearing in Worthing played their part in the three-month branch-to-branch fundraising relay, pedalling on an exercise bike in the town centre.

Hidden Hearing audiologist Liam Colclough

They were also handing out oranges to members of the public, to draw attention to the damage caused by Alzheimer’s. They said this is because the brain of a person with Alzheimer’s can weigh around 140 grams less than a healthy brain, about the weight of an orange.

Liam Colclough, Hidden Hearing audiologist, said: “We are thrilled to be part of this campaign, raising funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK and talking about the links between hearing loss and health within the community.

“The message is simple, regular hearing checks are important and we want to encourage everyone to test their ears at 55 years.”

More than 500 people visited the roadshow in Worthing, with more than 50 appointments made for hearing tests, with several joining in the relay by having a stint on the exercise bike too.

Hidden Hearing will be on the road for three months, stopping in 49 towns and cities throughout the UK, spreading the message to test your ears at 55 years.

Everyone who attended could be one of five lucky people each month to receive a free pair of private hearing aids.

Liam continued: “Four in ten people over the age of 50 have hearing loss and many do not realise it. And even if they do, they may wait for up to seven years to have their hearing tested.

“At Hidden Hearing, we want to smash taboos and make having your ears tested just as regular an occurrence as having your eyes tested.”