Whatever the weather, Benji Higgins has been out running for the challenge he set himself because he wanted to support the charity and help ‘children who are really poorly’.

Accompanied by his dad Andy Higgins and sometimes his friends, Benji sets off each day and is currently able to run a mile in about ten minutes.

Mum Mel Higgins said: “Benji decided a few weeks ago he wanted to raise money for Chestnut Tree House. He has set himself a challenge of running one mile per day every day in January, so 31 miles. So far he has raised more than £500 and he is getting his school friends into running too.

Benji Higgins is running a mile a day every day in January for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

“He has been going on about it for ages and in December he said he really wanted to raise money so we agreed he could run all month in the new year. He is really enjoying it.

“He’s got a chart and he’s mapping his runs. He likes running and he does football and gymnastics but this is something new for him.”

Chestnut Tree House has even given Benji a t-shirt to wear for his runs, though because it is unusual for such a small boy to take part in fundraising, it is quite a big size for him.

Benji said: “Every single year we give Christmas presents to Chestnut Tree House, since I was born. We choose something special. I wanted to raise money for them as well.”

At first, he set a target of £200 but thanks to huge support, he had raised that amount before he even started the challenge, which delighted the family.

As well as running around the streets of Broadwater, Benji is doing some of his miles at the Worthing Leisure Centre junior parkrun, a free weekly 2k for children aged four to 14.​

Since going back to Bramber Primary School on January 4, Benji has been inspiring his friends to run, too, and some have since joined him on a run.

Sometimes it has been wet and cold but nothing will stop Benji, he is so determined to complete his challenge, and he is keeping his chart to show his leaders at 8th Worthing Sea Scout Group.