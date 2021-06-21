Proud mum Stacey Wedge said her son Connor came up with the idea himself, having learned all about the hospice when they were driving past it in Poling one day.

Connor walked from Littlehampton to Arundel and back on Saturday and has so far raised £285, having set a target of £200.

Stacey said: “We often drive past Chestnut Tree House and Connor wants to raise as much money as he can for the children there.

Connor wanted the children at Chestnut Tree House to be able to experience all the crafts and messy play he so enjoys himself

“Connor is very arty and wants to use the money to order lots of arts and crafts materials to make sure all the children get to experience the things he loves – arts, crafts, and messy play.

“Connor has a long list of what he is hoping to get with the money he raises, so children of all ages get to have something to look forward to.”

Connor came up with the idea himself because he wanted the children at the hospice to experience all the crafts and messy play he so enjoys himself.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “From everyone at Chestnut Tree House, I want to wish Connor good luck and say a big thank you for being such an inspiration to us all.

“Play and creative arts therapy offers children and young people with life-shortening conditions the chance to express and explore difficult feelings through play. So, Connor’s kind donation will make a big difference to local children who need hospice care.”