Children In Need returns this Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about it

Pudsey Bear and Co are set to return to our screens once again this Friday, this time accompanied by hosts Graham Norton and Tess Daley.

The charity telethon will air at 7.30pm on BBC One and, in an attempt to raise the biggest total yet, continue right through until 2am on Saturday morning.

Alongside celebrity performances by Louis Thomlinson, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and, later on in the evening, Westlife, the show will see special editions of a variety of weeknight staples.

There will be a Strictly Come Dancing/Eastenders Mash-up in which soap stars lace up their dancing shoes to compete for the pudsey glitterball, a Dragons Den/ I’ll Get This cross-over which will pit the entrepreneurs against each other in a tense - but hilarious- battle of wits and a special edition of Graham Norton’s big Red Chair, in which the comedian and host will be joined by three young carers.

The fun won’t stop there, however, the Children in Need show will also feature a special edition of the successful musical game show The Hit List, featuring, alongside other celebrities, artists like Wretch 32 and Anthony Costa.

Bookmarking all that will be a visit from the cast of Tina: the Tina Turner musical a performance by the cast of Big The Musical and a Children In Need special of the hit musical gameshow The Hit List.

The show will also explore the fundraising efforts of celebrities- like those who helped produce this year’s Children in Need charity album- and give eager viewers a heart-warming glimpse into Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling’s surprise visit to the England Amputee Football Association.

Alongside all the illustrious celebrity performances, communities up and down Sussex will be baking, quizzing, dancing, racing and more in an attempt to fund-raise for children throughout their local area.

