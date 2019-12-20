Christmas card competition winners revealed at Sompting nursing home

Residents at a Sompting nursing home created Christmas cards with ‘magic, laughter and quite a bit of sticky, sparkly mess’ for the annual residents’ competition.

Adur District Council chairman George Barton visited Rectory House, in West Street, to announce the winners.

Winner Valerie Godley with Adur District Council chairman George Barton

He presented prizes to Mrs Kathleen Pilkington and Mrs Valerie Godley, including printed cards using their designs.

Fiona Day, from the home, said: “Creating a buzz with this Christmas card competition offers meaningful engagement with others in the home and the community who join us at events like these.

“We know that these social and creative activities will significantly contribute to our residents’ wellbeing and reduce loneliness and we are delighted that councillor Lt Col George Barton agreed to take the time to join us a celebrate our wonderful residents’ creativity.”

Residents were encouraged to be creative using any medium they wished for their Christmas card design.

Winner Kathleen Pilkington with Adur District Council chairman George Barton

Everyone’s efforts were celebrated at the afternoon tea, with entertainment from a local singer.

Fiona said activities like this encouraged meaningful relationships and gave residents an opportunity to connect with the community.

Valerie Godley's Christmas card design