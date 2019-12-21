Christmas surprise for Worthing care home residents

Two women spent the past month collecting gifts for more than 30 residents across three Guild Care-run care homes.

Jodie Hoskins began the scheme last year after watching an online video about pensioners being alone at Christmas – producing a Christmas box for a resident with no family at Linfield House.

This year Jodie, with the help of her friend Helena Sheriff, has collected gifts for all three of Guild Care’s homes.

Jodie said: “This year I wanted it to be bigger and instead of doing just one box, I wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer across all of Guild Care’s care homes.

“Thanks to all my family, friends and the local community including Morrisons and the Knit and Knatter group at St Peters in Sompting who have kindly given us literally dozens of gifts that will be given out on Christmas Day.”

Helen Tidball, Guild Care’s customer services officer, said: “It’s amazing and so thoughtful of Jodie and Helena to do this for our residents who won’t have a family visitor on Christmas Day.

“Thank you to all the people who contributed to help make Christmas even more special for all those residents.”