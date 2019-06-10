Daphne Thomas, show secretary, said: “One of our oldest members, Ted Banks, swept the board.” Ted’s trophies included the Maurice Spinks Memorial Cup for cut flowers, the Jubilee Trophy and the R.R. Ebbetts Challenge Cup for vegetables and fruit. He shared the Brenda Young Memorial Cup for sweet peas with Jayne Pumfrey and also won the Green Rosette for best vegetable or fruit. Des Merican won the Red Rosette for the best flower or pot plant. Other winners were Elaine Bliss, Alasdair MacCulloch, Julie MacCulloch, Joyce Rowland and Ruth Davids.
Colourful early summer show for Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society in centenary year
Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society put on a colourful display for the first show of its centenary year. The main hall at the Shoreham Centre was filled with the scents of sweet peas and roses for the early summer show on Saturday.
