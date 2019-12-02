Community art studio opens in Worthing

A community art studio has opened in Worthing, providing a collaborative and inclusive place where everyone can make art.

The concept is based on public homeplaces, creating multiple opportunities for dialogue, skill sharing and art making between people of differing backgrounds.

APW Art House founder Amelie Baer Collyer with her daughter Lily and mother Gigi Baer . Photo by Derek Martin DM19112879a

The APW Art House CIC was founded by Amélie Baer Collyer and with the help of funding from UnLtd, the studio was opened at 8 Stanford Square, Worthing, on Saturday.

Amélie said: “I believe that everyone should have the possibility to be part of a creative project and to feel like they belong somewhere.”

She said the funding from the UK’s foundation for social entrepreneurs and its tailored business support would significantly help the art house to widen the positive social impact for the community.

“We believe that art can cure, restore health and give a place to people who may otherwise not find one,” she added.

“Art is a vector of social cohesion and it shapes cities and spaces and sometimes makes them much more alive.

“Inclusion implies that anyone, regardless of their situation, can live their lives to the fullest. We want the art house to be that safe and inspiring place where people can gather and create together. We want to support resilient communities, by helping people to feel good, function well and be socially included.”

The studio is a creative space where everyone can access different arts and crafts workshops all year round.

Nas Morley, UnLtd’s director of partnerships and influence, said: “Social entrepreneurs are true alchemists, taking society’s urgent problems and their lived experience and making innovative gold to share with their communities and beyond.

“To help our award winners create long-term success and impact, we give them with the tailored expertise, funding and support networks they need.”