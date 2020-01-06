Competition raises money for Worthing homelessness charity

Turning Tides announced two prize winners at its annual Festival of Trees.

The competition offered two prizes – a holiday break and £50 cash, both donated by Number One Mortgages.

The prizes were awarded at Turning Tides’ Festival of Trees, an annual Chistmas fair with art, food and games stalls and the Best Dressed Tree competition.

Nearly 100 people entered the competition, raising just shy of £500 for Turning Tides.

First prize was won by Jack from Worthing, who was ‘thrilled’ to win the holiday break.

Second-prize winner was Helena, a beekeeper from Shoreham, who was ‘delighted’ to win the money and planned to put it towards a winter house for the bees.

Kevin Dunks, managing director of Number One Mortages, presented the cash prize.

He said: “We chose to sponsor this wonderful festive event to celebrate the community and more importantly to support this great charity to help end homelessness. Everyone deserves to have a place they call home.”

The Festival of Trees event raised £4,100 in total.

Turning Tides community fundraiser Moira Gardner said: ’This is the first event I have organised for Turning Tides and I have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the local community and the extra prize given by Number One Mortgages.”