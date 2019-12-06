Concern for 15-year-old missing from Lancing

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old from Lancing.

Mia Thornton has been missing since Thursday, November 28, according to police.

She has been described as white, 5ft 3ins, with shoulder length blonde hair which she wears in a top knot.

She has been in contact but has not been seen by her family, police said.

A spokesman said: “Sussex Police is making extensive enquiries to trace Mia and urges anyone with information to get in touch so officers can make sure she’s safe.”

Anyone who has seen Mia or has any information on her whereabouts, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1533 of 28/11.

