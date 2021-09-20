Conservation group installs benches for weary walkers
Ferring Conservation Group has completed the construction and installation of two rustic wooden benches on the Ferring side of the local Rife River. They were paid for out of Conservation Group funds and the work was carried out by the volunteers in their own time and expense.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 2:29 pm
