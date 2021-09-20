Conservation group installs benches for weary walkers

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Monday, 20th September 2021, 2:29 pm
Ferring Conservation Group has completed the construction and installation of two rustic wooden benches on the Ferring side of the local Rife River. The bencheswere constructed by group committee member, Graham Tuppen, and he was assisted in the installation by fellow committee member Colin Annis and group chairman David Bettiss.

