The property developer is working in partnership with developer Brackley Investments to build a 64-bed dementia care facility in Climping that will be operated by the non-for-profit heath and social care provider Healthcare Management Trust (HMT).

Construction is due to be completed in spring 2023, with a prospective opening date in summer 2023, following a specialist fit-out.

Located on the A259 Crookthorn Lane and less than a mile from Climping beach, the care home is designed over two storeys and incorporates four separate wings, which house 16 bedrooms split equally into two distinct households of eight-bedded ‘homes’.

Lacey Hailstones, Highwood Surveyor, David Brill, Brackley Investments Director, and John Wells, Highwood Project Manager. Photo credit: Highwood Group

James Wallace, director at Hunters architects, said: “The layout incorporates the household model of care which has been formally acknowledged by the Dementia Services Development Centre at Stirling University and uses the best practice principles to better suit the specific needs of residents living with dementia.”

Highwood Group said the household design principle was well established and proven to provide a much more domestic feel to care accommodation, helping to support people and families living with dementia.

The home is funded by Aberdeen City Council Pension Fund, which is investing more than £10million, and HMT will occupy the completed development under a commercial lease.

The developers have said the specialist home includes bedrooms with en-suites, with each household benefiting from its own dining room, day lounge, reading room and access to a private communal garden, or terrace. Other communal facilities include a hair salon, café, shop and tearoom, as well as a family kitchen area on each floor.

A CGI of the care home. Photo credit: Hunters Architects

Highwood Group added that the care home will support the environment through renewable energy generation, on-site photovoltalics, EV-charging, improved building fabric and insulation, air-source heat pump technology and a green roof to encourage biodiversity.

Steve Matthews, managing director, said: “We’re delighted to have broken ground on this superb site near the coast. This is our 39th care and retirement scheme and it’s fantastic to be working with two new partners, Brackley Investments and HMT, on such a unique and carefully-designed dementia care home with clear environmental benefits - something which is very close to our hearts at Highwood.”

Highwood Group has said the outside space has multiple terraces and secure gardens with play equipment, all purpose-designed to support people with dementia, allowing their families and visitors to enjoy the grounds in a safe and protected environment.

David Brill, director of project management at Brackley Investments, said: “This is the first project we have done with Highwood Construction, who were recommended to us by one of our professional consultants and are so far impressed in the manner in which they have risen to the particular technical challenges with the site and have hit the ground running.”

Site plan of the specialist dementia care home. Photo credit: Hunters Architects

Tony Barrett, chief executive at HMT, said: “The start of construction on a new HMT care home in Climping is a milestone achievement.

“The building will facilitate a progressive model of care with the ability to accommodate residents with a wide spectrum of dementia needs and dependency. We are delighted to work with Highwood Group and Brackley Investments on this development.”

For more information about Highwood’s growing portfolio of residential homes, retirement living, care home and care village developments, visit their website.