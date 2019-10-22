Controversial plans for ten flats on Lancing seafront withdrawn

Plans to build ten flats on Lancing seafront have been withdrawn.

Developer Dean Dugdale Ltd submitted an application in July to build ten new homes on a patch of land north of The Haven in Brighton Road.

An application for 10 new flats on this tiny patch of land was recently submitted.

But on Thursday the plans were withdrawn, following public criticism and rejection by Lancing Parish Council.

In a letter to Adur District Council, representatives for the developer did not give any reasons behind the decision and simply asked for the application to be withdrawn.

The plans, which would have seen eight two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats built on a small patch of grass, received 55 public comments – all in objection.

Lancing Parish Council was heavily opposed to the development, rejecting it as being incompatible with surrounding buildings and an example of overdevelopment.

There were also concerns around the effects on the sewage system, a lack of private space and a dearth of parking spaces.

Nine parking and ten cycle spaces were planned for the properties, with land west of the development to be retained as open space.

The two storey building would have sat slightly below The Haven.