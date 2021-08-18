Could you give one of these nine adorable dogs their forever home in Sussex?

Whey not say hello to Charlie the lovely little Jack Russell Terrier or Buster the gorgeous German Shepherd and all of their four-legged friends who would love to meet you and become your faithful companion.
If you could help offer them a forever home, The Dogs Trust in Shoreham would love to hear from you. Call 0303 003 0000 for more information.
1. Meet the dogs looking to be your new faithful companion
Roxy a 10-year-old Bassett Hound and her best pal Daffodil, a six-year-old Bassett cross, are the most adorable pair of pooches looking for their forever home together.
2.
3.
Dom is a young Lurcher who is full of beans. Active both physically and mentally, he's a fun and clever boy
4.
Buster is a six-year-old German Shepherd cross Fox Hound who would love to continue his journey with his brother Max.