Crocus gifts in Worthing and Rustington help ensure Rotary polio campaign springs to mind

Rotarians are hoping for spectacular spring displays in Worthing and Rustington, having given out purple crocuses for various projects in the area.

The Purple4Polio campaign sees Rotary clubs across the country help to plant millions of deep purple crocuses every year to raise awareness for efforts to end polio.

Purple crocuses are special for Rotary, as a symbol of the organisation's worldwide campaign to eradicate polio. Picture: Derek Martin DM2010556a

Highdown Rotary Club, which covers the area from Rustington to Brooklands Park in Worthing, has recently given crocuses to The Highdown hotel in Goring, as a thank you for hosting its Monday meetings.

Chris Moss, club president, said: “We were delighted to give the team at Highdown hotel a Christmas gift of crocuses as a thanks for welcoming us at our club meetings there.

“The club has also completed three local projects to plant out crocuses at St Margaret’s Primary School in Angmering, Rustington Hall and St Andrew’s High School for Boys in Broadwater. We hope they will provide spectacular displays this spring.

“Crocus planting was one of many projects that the club was involved in locally last year and we have many more for 2020.”

Visit www.rotary-ribi.org for more information.