The Big Bike Revival is hosted by CYCALL Adapted Cycling and Worthing cycle mechanic Cyclo Analysis, thanks to funding from Cycling UK.

Anyone is welcome to take their bikes along to the CYCALL track in the northern corner of Brooklands, next to Western Road, Lancing, for a cycle safety check, basic tuning and repairs.

Matt Shaw from Cyclo Analysis believes everyone should have basic bike repair skills, so he will be working with the cycle owners and encouraging them to take an active part in the session.

Pop-up Dr Bike sessions will help sort out loose brakes, jumping gears and flat tyres

Martine Walters, CYCALL founder, said: “During the Dr Bike service, we will be working with the individual to be active during their repair to help encourage cycle safety but also explain how repairs can be carried out and passing on skills and knowledge.”

The pop-up Dr Bike sessions will help sort out loose brakes, jumping gears and flat tyres. Just turn up with your bike on the following Saturdays throughout the CYCALL season – May 29, June 5 and 26, July 10, August 7 and 21, September 18, October 2, 16 and 30, or the additional session on Friday, September 17.

Matt will also be delivering free training sessions on July 3 and 24, September 11 and October 2, to encourage people to learn key aspects of cycle maintenance and safety. Booking is essential for these sessions, telephone Martine on 07784918122 or email [email protected]