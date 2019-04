A cyclist has been injured after being in a collision with a bus in Worthing.

Sussex Police confirmed that an accident involving a bus and a cyclist took place in Goring Road, Worthing, at around 6.50pm yesterday evening.

A cyclist was injured in the accident

They said there were only minor injuries reported.

However, an eyewitness who contacted the Herald said they could see 'blood everywhere'.

According to them, the bus had to park on the pavement and was evacuated while paramedics treated the cyclist.