Dozens attended a service at Worthing War Memorial this morning (June 6) on the 7th anniversary of D-Day.

D-Day 75th anniversary: Pictures from Worthing’s moving memorial ceremony

Worthing’s Chapel Road war memorial was the setting for an emotional service to honour the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

These pictures show the number of veterans, dignitaries and members of the public who came out to pay tribute to those who sacrificed so much.

One of the mayor's chaplains, Hazel Sherman, led the service

1. D-Day 75th anniversary service - Worthing War Memorial

One of the mayor's chaplains, Hazel Sherman, led the service
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Tom Wye, a key figure for remembrance in Worthing, read the names and eulogies of two Worthing men killed on D-Day

2. D-Day 75th anniversary service - Worthing War Memorial

Tom Wye, a key figure for remembrance in Worthing, read the names and eulogies of two Worthing men killed on D-Day
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Military veterans attended the service to show their support and remember comrades past and present

3. D-Day 75th anniversary service - Worthing War Memorial

Military veterans attended the service to show their support and remember comrades past and present
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Veterans marched into position to begin the service and concluded it with a short parade down Chapel Road

4. D-Day 75th anniversary service - Worthing War Memorial

Veterans marched into position to begin the service and concluded it with a short parade down Chapel Road
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3