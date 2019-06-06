D-Day 75th anniversary: Pictures from Worthing’s moving memorial ceremony
Worthing’s Chapel Road war memorial was the setting for an emotional service to honour the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
These pictures show the number of veterans, dignitaries and members of the public who came out to pay tribute to those who sacrificed so much.
1. D-Day 75th anniversary service - Worthing War Memorial
One of the mayor's chaplains, Hazel Sherman, led the service
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
2. D-Day 75th anniversary service - Worthing War Memorial
Tom Wye, a key figure for remembrance in Worthing, read the names and eulogies of two Worthing men killed on D-Day
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
3. D-Day 75th anniversary service - Worthing War Memorial
Military veterans attended the service to show their support and remember comrades past and present
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
4. D-Day 75th anniversary service - Worthing War Memorial
Veterans marched into position to begin the service and concluded it with a short parade down Chapel Road
Eddie Mitchell
Freelance
View more