David Walliams delights crowds with surprise appearance at Worthing Children's Parade

David Walliams has wowed the crowds at Worthing Children's Parade with a surprise appearance.

The theme for this year's parade was the books of the hugely successful comedian-turned-children's author and visitors were treated to an appearance from the man himself.

Pictures show David posing for photos with guests and speaking to the crowds from a stage in Steyne Gardens.

David was perhaps best known for his work with comedy partner Matt Lucas on TV shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, before becoming a mainstay of the primetime slot as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

He moved into the world of children's publishing in 2008 with his debut novel The Boy in the Dress and has gone on to sell millions of books in dozens of languages.

His writing style, in addition to his work with illustrator Quentin Blake for his first to novels, has seen him compared to the great Roald Dahl.

His newer works are illustrated by Tony Ross.

