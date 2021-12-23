Tulips, daffodils and other bulbs have been planted on the grounds at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School to help provide a source of nectar and pollen to the local wildlife.

The school is just a few minutes’ walk away from the Ecclesden Park development in Water Lane and the housebuilder was keen to bring the children some joy while encouraging them to learn more about the importance of caring for the environment.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As a sustainable housebuilder, we aim to help local schoolchildren learn how to provide habitats for local wildlife that are going to remain for many future generations when looked after.

Pupils from St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Angmering with the spring flower bulbs they were given by David Wilson Homes to plant in the school grounds

“We are glad that the children enjoyed planting them, and we hope they bring colour and encourage further wildlife to the school’s outdoor space in the forthcoming spring.”

The flowers should appear in spring next year and are part of the housebuilder’s goals to help improve the local environment.

Head teacher Miss Natalie Carless said: “We are really happy to have been involved in this hands-on project from David Wilson Southern Counties, and it has ensured the children are outside enjoying the fresh air and contributing to their playground.

“We all now have to be patient after the children’s hard work and look forward to seeing them bloom next year.”