The housebuilder, which is working on the Ecclesden Park development in Angmering, has been encouraging children in Sussex to think about taking a more sustainable approach to Christmas this year and donated 120 replantable Christmas tree saplings to pupils at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School.

The campaign is set to highlight the company’s approach to sustainability, having committed to becoming the first housebuilder to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, and to building net zero carbon homes by 2030, with 100 per cent of its operational energy from renewable sources.

Pupils will be able to take home their sapling trees to be enjoyed for many festive seasons to come and will serve as a reusable alternative to single use cut or plastic trees.

Pupils of St Wilfrids Catholic Primary School in Angmering plant Christmas trees donated to them by David Wilson Homes

Miss Natalie Carless, headteacher at St Wilfrids, said: “We must strive towards a more sustainable lifestyle, and we welcome this donation from David Wilson Southern Counties to help our children do their bit to become greener.

“It’s a very festive take on sustainability, as we look forward to seeing the children’s trees grow.”

The company said the campaign served as timely encouragement for children and families to think about how everyone can take small steps towards protecting the environment, and reduce waste during the gift-giving season.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “Taking a more sustainable approach as we build new homes remains our top priority and it is something we are acting on now.

“This is the second year we have run this festive campaign at schools near our developments and it serves as a reminder to make more environmentally considerate options.