The mobile unit is run by the charity Dentaid and sponsored by Denplan, part of Simplyhealth.

It will be parked on the seafront on Thursday, November 25, from 10am to 2pm, with Dentaid volunteers providing check-ups and dental treatments for clients of Turning Tides.

Catherine Rutland, Denplan’s clinical director, said: “I know the huge difference Dentaid’s mobile clinics make to the clients they treat, people who otherwise may not have the opportunity to see a dentist.

Dentaid is coming to Worthing tomorrow to visit Turning Tides

“I’m so pleased that a Denplan Outreach Clinic will be visiting Littlehampton and that, through our support, the charity can provide an additional 25 clinics that will specifically target the most vulnerable in our society enabling them to access the oral healthcare they need.”

Dentaid will also be visiting the Littlehampton Community Hub on Friday.

Denplan will be working with Dentaid for the next 12 months to help create and safeguard up to 25 mobile outreach clinics for homeless and vulnerable people across the UK.

Andy Evans, Dentaid chief executive, said: “Many homeless and vulnerable people face huge obstacles in accessing dental care and often haven’t seen a dentist for years or are living with severe dental pain.

“Thanks to Denplan we will be able to send our mobile dental units to more locations where volunteer dental professionals can provide free emergency treatment.