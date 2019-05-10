Design for Lancing village centre lammpost banners revealed

A design for new lamppost banners, which aim to attract visitors into Lancing, has been revealed.

The idea for the banners was thought up by the Lancing Parish Council-led Lancing Vision Group, which has been working on ways to help promote Lancing village centre as a place to visit following a consultation that was carried out in 2017.

A full view of the proposed banner

The group had initially hoped to hang bunting across the roads to make the village centre feel more ‘seasidey’ – but issues with the idea were ‘too complicated to overcome’, a spokesman for the parish council said.

Instead, lamppost banners could be put up to act as additional signage from the A259, South Street and Grinstead Lane to bring in visitors.

The group issued a design brief for a ‘Lancing brand’ and their chosen designer, Tom Cooper from Cooperbility, came up with four options.

The design chosen by the group features a depiction of the sea, village buildings, the Downs and blue sky.

When asked about the use of the name ‘Lancing-on-Sea’, the parish council spokesman said the village had been known by this name in the past and that it went with the ‘seasidey’ image.

The spokesman said it was anticipated that the design would be ‘future proof’ and may also be used elsewhere – for example on history or nature trail leaflets.

Councillor Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: “This council is dedicated to listening to and acting on the community’s wishes.

“The Lancing Vision Group is trying to fulfil the results of the consultation by following through the suggested ways to improve the village.”

The parish is seeking residents’ feedback on the design before it is put to use.

Email any comments to admin@lancingparishcouncil.gov.uk

