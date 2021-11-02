Liz and Colin Baker met in 1960 at the Hammersmith Palais and were married at St Margaret’s Catholic Church in Twickenham on October 28, 1961.

They have two children, a son and a daughter, and five grandchildren.

Liz said they have always loved to dance and thoroughly enjoy their weekly sequence dancing at Durrington Community Centre with Just Dansz.

Liz and Colin Baker celebrating their diamond wedding

Jenny Miland-Taylor, who runs the classes, was pleased to celebrate the Bakers’ 60th wedding anniversary at the club on Friday with some of their many dancing friends.

She said: “They have been dancing for 61 years, with a short break when they had their two children. They say it keeps them physically and mentally fit and they enjoy social interaction with their friends each week.”

Liz and Colin moved to Goring from West London 15 years ago and became regulars with Just Dansz at Angmering Community Centre.

When the centre had to be dedicated to vaccinations due to Covid-19, Jenny was able to move the dancing to Durrington Community Centre.

Liz and Colin Baker on their wedding day in 1961

Liz said: “We are only too pleased to be able to dance there. We just really enjoy it. It keeps us active, mind and body, and we have met so many people through dancing.