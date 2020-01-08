Dinkie Flowers reveals what she enjoyed most about appearing on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer

Shoreham’s queen of the dance Dinkie Flowers has revealed how it felt to appear on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer.

Tap dancing her way to the next stage of the competition, the 98-year-old dance teacher said she was ‘relieved and very excited’ when the mirrors opened and the audience was revealed.

Dinkie Flowers from Shoreham on The Greatest Dancer on BBC One. Photo: BBC Pictures

Everyone witnessed the smile on her face on Saturday night’s TV programme, the first episode of the second series, and judge Cheryl said Dinkie was a ‘natural born performer’ who had shown a ‘jolt of energy’ when the mirrors opened.

Dinkie said: “It was marvellous and I enjoyed it very much.

“When the doors opened and I saw the audience and their response, it was lovely.”

Dinkie said seeing the response when the doors opened was what she enjoyed most about the experience.

Asked if she plans to carry on dancing, Dinkie added: “Yes, until they carry me off in a box!

“I dance when I feel like it, or I am teaching, as it makes me happy and feel good.”

Her high kicks certainly impressed everyone on the show.

Presenter Alesha Dixon told Dinkie: “I don’t think you realise how special you are.”

Dinkie has been dancing since the age of three and was an international ice skater with the stage name Dinkie Stapleton. She went on to set up the Dinkie Flowers Stage School at the Shoreham Centre.