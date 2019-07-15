‘Distressed’ dog rescued from hot car in Storrington

A quick-thinking neighbourhood warden has been hailed a hero after rescuing a distressed dog seen slumped in the front of a hot car.

Storrington and Sullington warden Chris Poore was alerted by police when officers received a report of a Tibetan terrier ‘showing signs of distress’ while in a locked car at Storrington Library car park.

Chris sprang into action while police rushed to the scene. Chris found the long-haired dog panting heavily slumped in the footwell of the car whose windows were only partly open.

Chris tried desperatly to contact the owner but, realising that he needed to act quickly, he squirted water from a bottle through the top of the window and drenched the dog in an attempt to cool it down.

He then managed to wrench open the car’s window to reach the dog and a local vet took it back to his clinic to be checked over.

Police later spoke to the dog’s owner.

Chris said: “Thankfully the dog was unharmed and was feeling much better after having some water and cooling down. However, this story may not have had such a happy ending.

“This is a timely reminder to keep animals cool and hydrated in hot weather, and never to leave them unattended in a car on a warm day.

“I’m just relieved that someone reported it to the library staff and the police and that I was able to get to the dog in time.”

RSPCA guidance states that it can quickly reach unbearable temperatures inside a car on a warm day and dogs will not be able to cool themselves down, even with a window open.

If anyone sees a dog in distress in a hot car they should call 999 immediately. The police may also ask the RSPCA to attend if animal welfare is required.