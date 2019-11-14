Bistrot Pierre Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Do these pictures show what Worthing can expect from new French restaurant?

Worthing is set to get a new Bistrot Pierre restaurant on the seafront – is this a taste of what it could be like?

These pictures show a sneak peek inside the Eastbourne Bistrot Pierre, which is set to open its doors tomorrow. The Worthing venue was given the go-ahead last month: click here to read more.

