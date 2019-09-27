Do you recognise this dog? Search is on for owner of Shoreham rottweiler

Do you recognise this dog found wandering alone in Shoreham?

Adur District Council's dog warden service has issued a plea to the owner of this black and tan rottweiler, which they have named Rex, after he was found on Adur Recreation Ground yesterday (September 26) lunchtime.

Rex

In a Facebook post, the council said Rex was not micro-chipped, but was wearing a heavy, dark brown, well-worn leather colour and described him as 'very friendly'.

He 'rarely stops smiling', according to the post, although whether dogs are capable of smiling is open to debate.

Rex has been left with a few health conditions, said the council, which are being examined by vets.

If anyone recognises him please contact the dog warden via 01903 221064 or dog.wardens@adur-worthing.gov.uk.