Dog of the week Albert is Dogs Trust Shoreham’s latest arrival

Albert is Dogs Trust Shoreham’s latest arrival, and staff said he is worthy to be crowned centre stage in someone’s life.

Although Albert was not the chosen name for Baby Sussex, this two-year-old crossbreed is looking for a forever home to feel like a palace.

Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Albert

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He is a fun boy with a friendly character and enjoys the company of his human pals, playing a game of fetch and spending time outdoors.

“Albert would love to find owners who share his enthusiasm for adventures, and who can dedicate lots of time to him.”

Not so keen on sharing the throne, Albert will need to be the only pet in the home and have all the attention.

However, Albert can have play-friends with other like-minded canines when out on walks and is happy to live with older children, aged 12 and over.

If you think you could welcome Albert as a new addition to your family, do not hesitate to contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming team on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk. The rehoming centre is based in Brighton Road, Shoreham.