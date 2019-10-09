Dogs Trust dog of the week Shep will make a loyal companion

Shep is an active four-year-old border collie with a sensitive side looking for a new home.

Shep will make the perfect pet to someone who can dedicate their time to gaining his trust and helping him to develop more self confidence.

This active border collie loves fun activities that he can do alongside someone such as, treat training, agility and relaxing walks in rural areas.

Shep enjoys the company of other friendly dogs so can have walking buddies, but must be the only pet at home.

Tracy Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “We are certain that Shep will make a loyal and loving companion to experienced owners who are keen on helping him to continue developing his skills, while also supporting him with some of his insecurities.”

Shep can be worried by strangers but is particularly wary of men, so cannot live in a male-only household.

His future home must also be a quiet, adult only home, with minimal visitors and no more than three people.

If you think you could be the one that Shep has been waiting for, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 915100. The Rehoming Centre is based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.