The Tesco superstore in Durrington has been closed and customers turned away.

An eyewitness said they were turned away from the New Road store at around 11.30am this morning (November 2) and told there had been a power cut.

Tesco. Pic: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The tills were also down, according to the witness, leaving some shoppers unable to pay for their shopping.

Significant flooding in the car park had also left cars queuing, the witness added.