Durrington Working Mens Club raises thousands for Worthing charity Turning Tides

A member of Durrington Working Mens Club has run an Easter egg raffle every year since 2014 to raise money for a Worthing charity.

Peter Stickley has organised the event annually, raising a total of more than £5,400 for Turning Tides.

Peter Stickley presenting the cheque to Sue Stevens from Turning Tides`

Members and staff at the club generously support the raffle, with Peter supplying the Easter egg prizes.

This year the raffle was helped by all the staff at the Moathouse Café in Arundel who donated a huge egg they won in a raffle.

Sue Stevens, PR and fundraising manager for Turning Tides received this year’s cheque totalling £1,090 from Peter.

Sue said: “We are truly grateful to Peter, his wife Bernie and all those involved at the club and the Moathouse. Every year they raise an amazing amount of money for our charity.

Plenty of Easter eggs were up for grabs at the raffle

“This money goes towards helping some of the most vulnerable people in Worthing and we could not maintain our work without the continued support of our community.”