Dynamic Dinkie Flowers from Shoreham wows BBC TV audience with her tap dancing at the age of 98

Dynamic dancer Dinkie Flowers has wowed judges on BBC TV talent show The Greatest Dancer with her high kicks and tap dancing at the age of 98.

The legendary Shoreham dance teacher took to the stage on the first episode of the second series, seen on BBC One on Saturday night.

Presenter Alesha Dixon told Dinkie: "I don't think you realise how special you are."

Arriving in a gorgeous gold dress, Dinkie told Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, the show's new receptionist, 'you should be a dancer, you are excellent', apparently unaware that he is already a professional.

Dinkie said she was 'a little bit nervous', even though she had been dancing since the age of three.

Lesley Tomlinson, her best friend, said on the show: "She just loves performing for people. It is her world. She is a one off, she is incredible, an amazing lady, an inspiration to everybody."

Dinkie impressed everyone as she started her tap dancing but when as she picked up the pace, judge Otlile Mabuse could not contain herself, describing Dinkie as 'absolute class'.

"She is still really strong, man," said Otlile.

Fellow judge Cheryl said Dinkie was a 'natural born performer' who had shown a 'jolt of energy' when the mirrors opened.

This means at least 75 per cent of the audience voted for Dinkie and she goes through to the next stage of the competition.