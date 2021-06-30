In the flower, fruit and vegetable section, Ted Banks came first overall, with Mavis Maple in second place and Jenny Hughes third. The floral craft section was won by Gill Robbins, Anne Fryer was the winner of photography and Julie Clarke won the craft classes.

Daphne said: “Well done to all the worthy winners. Thanks must also go to all those who took part either by entering or voting. Thank you. We hope you will join us again for our summer show in August.”