The festival weekend 2021 kicked off on Friday with brand-new event the Picnic on the Green, with hundreds of people enjoying live music on the village green.

There were a host of charity stalls and an art excibition, with St Mary’s, East Preston’s 12th-century church, the subject of the photography competition – as well the subject of a restoration appeal launched by the Friends of St Mary’s.

John McCarten won the best exterior view category with Frances Moreno taking the honours in best interior view. Ten-year-old Logan Bence won the under-12 category. The tropical-themed scarecrow competition was one by Ann Careless with Happy Days Nursery coming second. Vic Davis won both sunflower-contest categories – tallest and best bloom.

There was entertainment for youngsters including magic shows, balloon modelling, children’s rides and more, and the Angmering-on-Sea Tennis Club also set up a mini-tennis court, with games for children and adults.

On Saturday afternoon, the firefighters from East Preston Fire Station set up in the Village Hall car park with children able to look round their fire engine. They also answered questions and gave advice about fire safety or road safety concerns to the community.

While the weather held for the festival’s first two days, Sunday’s planned craft fair and farmers’ market had to be cancelled because of the conditions.

Kerry Frost, chairman of the festival committee, said: “East Preston came alive with a fabulous mini festival at the weekend, giving us back a sense of real village life with charities benefiting for the first time in 18 months.

“A huge thank you to those who supported it and to the festival committee who gave up their time for a truly fabulous couple of days.”

