East Preston Festival is looking for sponsors - and this is what you could get in return

Organisers of a popular village festival are calling for sponsors to secure its future.

The East Preston Festival is a ten day-long event that has been running since 1981, culminating in a colourful parade through the village.

The third annual East Preston Food and Drink Festival. Parish councillors/organisers (from left) Steve Toney, Pat Gander, Lisa Duff and Elizabeth Linton. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

But in October, the festival committee said it was ‘under threat’ after committee members stood down.

Shirley Lovett and Jane Squires from the sponsorship team were looking for businesses and individuals to financially support the event. In a letter, they said: “The festival is very expensive to stage. The hire of the hall alone is in the region of £1,200 and some of the main acts such as tribute bands, dance bands and other activities are also expensive and so it is important that we raise as much money as we can.”

They said festival profits were used to support groups and organisiations based in East Preston.

Last year’s event raised £15,000 for charity. They said: “Some of the clubs and organisations in the village are aimed particularly at children and some at the elderly.

“The elderly of the village have a lot to offer in the way of experience and life skills and of course some of them need our help and care. As for the children of the village, they are our future – and yours.”

In exchange for a cash donation or an item to be used in the raffles and competitions, sponsors would be featured in the festival’s promotional materials.

The organisers said: “The amount and type of publicity that each sponsor gets is graded by their contribution, from a whole page advert in the 4000 festival booklets that are given out, to smaller adverts and posters. Remember that this is a week long festival and so it is really good value publicity for your company.”

To get involved, email janesquires58@icloud.com or shirleylovett@me.com.