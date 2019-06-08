East Preston pupils encouraged to spend time gardening with CALA Homes donation

Green fingered pupils at East Preston Infant School have been given a helping hand with a donation of gardening tools.

Housebuilder CALA Homes has donated money towards new plants and flowers for the school, as well as a gardening kit, including spades, trowels, forks, leaf and soil rakes, and gloves, to encourage more children to get outdoors this summer.

East Preston Infants School pupils Hollie and Charlie with tools donated by CALA Homes

Claire New, head teacher, said: “We are thrilled with this kind donation from CALA Homes which is a great way to get the children more involved in gardening. Children can learn new skills, have fun and develop self-confidence by spending time in the garden which is something we actively encourage.

“This new equipment will help get the children engaged with the school gardens as well as create a more attractive environment for everyone to enjoy. We would like to say thank you to CALA Homes for the continued support.”

CALA Homes previously supported the school as part of its 2018 Community Bursary scheme, which invited organisations, charities and groups across West Sussex to apply to help fund projects which make an important difference in the community.

The donation from CALA Homes, which is building its Cresswell Park development nearby on Roundstone Lane, was utilised by the school to purchase new books for their brand new purpose built library.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes South Home Counties, said: “Creating beautiful places to live is at the heart of what we do and gardens can play an important role in our sense of wellbeing. We hope this gardening kit donation will help encourage younger generations to get involved and develop a passion for gardening.

“We are committed to supporting the local communities in which we build and are delighted to partner with East Preston Infant School again. We hope the children enjoy using the new equipment and make the most of the sunshine this summer.”

Cresswell Park, CALA Homes’ nearby development, comprises a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom houses and one bedroom apartments, less than three miles from the coast in Angmering.