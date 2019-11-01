East Preston Royal British Legion presents oldest member with framed photograph to mark 100th birthday

Wine, women and song are the secret to a long life, says Navy veteran Stan Richardson, with a glint in his eye and a smile on his face.

He celebrated his 100th birthday on October 13 and to add to the occasion, East Preston Royal British Legion presented Stan, the oldest member, with a framed photograph during a gathering at the club today.

Stan Richardson and his son Stuart with the framed photograph, presented by East Preston Royal British Legion, and, from left, club president Michael Grice, friends Maisie and Lucy Rose and daughter-in-law Karen Richardson

Secretary Paul Rose arranged for his granddaughters Maisie, ten, and Lucy, eight, to interview Stan about his life and they were invited to unveil the photograph, taken of him with Admiral Tony Radakin, the First Sea Lord, at HMS Collingwood.

Stan was the oldest of three Second World War veterans to be invited to the training establishment’s Ceremonial Divisions in August and was proud to be presented to Mr Radakin, a fellow northerner.

Club president Michael Grice said: “We wanted to celebrate Stan’s 100th birthday. The picture will remain here on display at the club for many years to come.”

Stan’s parents were publicans and he was born in Harrogate in Yorkshire on October 13, 1919.

He started his naval career at HMS Ganges at the age of 16 and later joined the Fleet Air Arm. Although he never flew aircraft, he did get a taxiing licence, so he could manoeuvre them on the ground.

Stan said he had always loved the water, growing up in Ripon, and felt that had an influence on his decision to join the Navy.

“We had three rivers in our town and it was my playground,” he explained.

He met his wife Muriel when she was in the Wrens and they had one son, Stuart. After a long and happy life together, Muriel sadly died three months before their 60th wedding anniversary.

Stuart said Stan was ‘a great guy and a great dad’ who loved chatting to people and was also busy, being a member of the Royal British Legion, Probus Club and the Fleet Air Arm Association.

Stuart said: “He has been so good this year, we have done so much. He is fighting fit, which is remarkable for is age.”

Stan loves nature and was thrilled that during his family birthday celebration at Cams Mill in Fareham, they were able to watch over a large flock of swans on the lake.