Emergency services out in force in Lancing road due to 'medical episode'

The emergency services have responded to a 'medical episode' in a road in Lancing.

According to Sussex Police, they were called to Howard Road in North Lancing, which is near the A27, at around 4.45pm to reports of a man having a medical episode.

The ambulance service also sent vehicles and paramedics to the scene.

There were reportedly at least two police cars and at least three ambulance service vehicles at the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service has been approached for more information.