Members of the emergency services have responded to a van on fire in Worthing.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews were called to Broadwater Road at 12:11pm this afternoon (June 7).

The van on fire. Pic: Amanda Jackson

One fire engine was on the scene and pictures show Sussex Police also in attendance.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the bonnet of the white van, which has pulled over onto the side of the road.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide updated information shortly.