Emotional plea to find missing Brighton woman: ‘We are desperate to hear from you’

Concerns are growing for missing Brighton woman.

Sibylla Childs, 49, left her home in the John Street area of Brighton in the early hours of Friday (September 13).

Sibylla Childs. Picture: Sussex Police

She is white, 5ft 1in, of medium build and with blonde hair often worn in a ponytail. Sibylla was last seen wearing a two-layered dress, leggings and cloggs.

Detective Sergeant Pete Davis adds: “This is completely out of character for Sibylla as she would always make contact with her family and friends.

“She has not taken her mobile phone or purse with her and it is believed she left the house on foot.

“Did you notice a woman matching this description in this area of Brighton on Friday morning?

“We have been conducting searches, assisted by the police helicopter, in areas Sibylla is known to frequent but these have proved negative so far.

“Sibylla if you are reading this please make contact with us or your family or make yourself known to medical staff.

“Please don’t worry about your dog as it is being safely looked after until you come home. We and your family are desperate to hear from you.”

If you see Sibylla please dial 999 immediately or if you have information on where she could be please call 101 quoting 178 of 13/09.