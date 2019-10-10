Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescuing 90 horses a month due to neglect

The RSPCA is urging horse lovers to rehome from them as they rescue almost 90 horses a month due to the ongoing horse crisis.

In East Sussex alone the charity received 228 reports about horse neglect and suffering last year and has hundreds across England and Wales looking for loving homes.

As part of the animal welfare charity’s special rehoming drive Adoptober, new figures have been released showing that although 328 horses were found new homes last year, 886 remain in the charity’s specialist equine centres and private boarding stables.

Dr Mark Kennedy, equine welfare specialist at the RSPCA said: “We have been dealing with the effects of the horse crisis for almost seven years now, seeing sick, dying or dead horses up and down the country being neglected or dumped like rubbish.

“It’s heartbreaking that we had to rescue more than 1,000 horses nationally last year. We and other charities are struggling to cope with the large numbers continually coming into our care. We need help from fellow horse lovers. Please, please, please consider adopting your next horse from a charity instead of buying.

“Not only does it mean you won’t be inadvertently funding irresponsible breeders and dealers but you’ll be freeing up a space in our specialist centres for another needy horse, helping us as we work to rehome the hundreds currently living in private boarding stables.”

Over-breeding, the high costs of vet bills, the rising cost of hay and feed and falling demand for some types of horses have all contributed to the horse crisis which has left charities like the RSPCA struggling to cope.

The charity rehomed 328 horses and ponies last year.

The charity’s centres are full with hundreds of rescued horses and ponies, and many more are being cared for in private boarding stables or looked after by foster carers.

Mark added: “We have some excellent horses and ponies just waiting for a chance in a new home.”

Anyone in a position to offer a home to one of the RSPCA’s wonderful rescue horses can visit the charity’s homing page at www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeahorse

if you're not in a position to give a pet a home this October, you can still help by donating at www.rspca.org.uk/donateadoptober, sponsoring a dog kennel or cat pod for just £1.50 a week.

