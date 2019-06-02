Equiniti colleagues put on their football boots to raise money for St Barnabas House

Colleagues from Equiniti held their annual inter-office football match to raise hundreds for St Barnabas House.

More than £800 was raised for the hospice as a result of the third annual derby, which saw offices from Worthing and Crawley being the rival teams.

Equiniti colleagues put on their football boots for St Barnabas House

With each side having won once previously, the atmosphere on the pitch was tense.

Aaron Roberts, group social media lead at Equiniti said: “Equiniti’s annual football match is an eagerly anticipated event for colleagues, growing stronger in attendees with players fighting for a spot on the pitch each year.

“It is a great opportunity for us to come together and help raise money for a very worthy cause – St Barnabas House. Sunday was a nail-biting game but the match ended 4-4, setting the stage for an exciting rematch next year!

“We continue to drive our social responsibility initiatives as we recognise the positive impact giving back to the community has on employee wellbeing, engagement and belonging. This match is a great example.”

Equiniti has supported St Barnabas House for more than a decade and the annual football match continues to be an event dedicated to raising money for this charity. The total from all three games has reached more than £1,600.

Jo Bacon, community fundraising officer, said: “We are so grateful to Equiniti colleagues for their generous donations each year and it is great to see them having fun in the process.

“The money raised from this year’s game will go towards our Bed to Bath appeal, providing specialist ‘roll and move’ bed sheets to reduce the struggle some of our patients face in getting in and out of bed to be able to enjoy a bath.

“We look forward to building on our relationship with Equiniti – and to next year’s match of course.”