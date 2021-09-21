A family-run Worthing estate agent is celebrating its 30th year in business by giving back to the Worthing community.

Michael Jones and Company has pledged to donate £10,000 to three charities via fundraising activities them to provide support to the local community.

AudioActive is one of the three charities chosen. It mentors and regularly engages with young people to support their social and personal development as well as helping them develop as musicians and artists..

Michael Jones and company team who are pledging £10,000 to three local charities.

Another charity is Care for Veterans, which provided nursing care and rehabilitation to physically disabled ex-service personnel.

The final charity is Wadars, which cares and protects sick, neglected and injured animals.

CEO Mike Jones has said:

“Staying firmly rooted in our hometown for so many years has allowed us to concentrate our support on the Worthing community by donating to charitable causes and sponsoring local people and organisations.

“We are thrilled to work with these three fantastic local organisations.

“We have some great fundraising events planned over the next several months, and we’d like to encourage as many of you to get involved as possible.”