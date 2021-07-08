Euro 2020: 97-year-old Normandy veteran among those celebrating
Residents and staff at Care for Veterans in Worthing were among those celebrating England’s semi-final victory last night.
Former Royal Engineer Steve Boylan and Normandy Veteran Len Gibbon joined the celebrations as Gareth Southgate’s men beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time.
While 97-year-old Len was around to enjoy England’s 1966 World Cup win, Steve, 45, is among the majority of football fans who have never seen England reach the final of a major tournament – let alone win one.
And they, like the rest of the nation, will be hoping for one more victory on Sunday night and seeing captain Harry Kane lift the trophy.
• Care for Veterans is a UK charity which provides care and rehabilitation for disabled ex-service personnel and their immediate families. The majority of residents at its 60-bed facility in Worthing have an acquired brain injury (ABI) or a degenerative neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease or Parkinson’s.
