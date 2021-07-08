Former Royal Engineer Steve Boylan and Normandy veteran Len Gibbon celebrate England’s win against Denmark at Care for Veterans in Worthing. Picture courtesy of Adam Gerrard

Former Royal Engineer Steve Boylan and Normandy Veteran Len Gibbon joined the celebrations as Gareth Southgate’s men beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time.

While 97-year-old Len was around to enjoy England’s 1966 World Cup win, Steve, 45, is among the majority of football fans who have never seen England reach the final of a major tournament – let alone win one.

And they, like the rest of the nation, will be hoping for one more victory on Sunday night and seeing captain Harry Kane lift the trophy.

Normandy landings veteran Len Gibbon, 97, celebrates England's semi-final victory. Picture courtesy of Adam Gerrard

• Care for Veterans is a UK charity which provides care and rehabilitation for disabled ex-service personnel and their immediate families. The majority of residents at its 60-bed facility in Worthing have an acquired brain injury (ABI) or a degenerative neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease or Parkinson’s.

For more information, call 01903 213458 or visit www.careforveterans.org.uk